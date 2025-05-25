Arsenal stun Barca to win Champions League with late Blackstenius goal

LISBON :Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius struck a late winner as the London team shocked holders Barcelona 1-0 on Saturday to claim their second Women's Champions League title.

Arsenal withstood a flurry of Barca chances before Sweden's Blackstenius broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when she latched onto fellow substitute Beth Mead's reverse pass in a crowded penalty area and fired a low diagonal shot past goalkeeper Catalina Coll at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Renee Slegers's Gunners, who were making just their second appearance in the final in 18 years having won Europe's top competition in 2007, held on for a stunning victory to the delight of their 5,000 travelling fans.

The win comes against a mighty Barcelona team playing in their sixth final in seven years and who had hoisted the trophy in three of the past four campaigns. Saturday's reverse was just their fourth loss of the season across all competitions.