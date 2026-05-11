Arsenal survive huge scare to edge towards title

May 10 : Arsenal edged a step closer to the Premier League title with Leandro Trossard's late goal and a slice of fortune in stoppage time securing a precious 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened West Ham United to put them five points clear on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side looked like dropping points to keep the door ajar for chasing Manchester City but Trossard's 83rd-minute goal means that victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace will guarantee their first English crown since 2004.

An off-key Arsenal were living on their nerves and survived a huge scare in stoppage time as West Ham's Callum Wilson fired home in a goalmouth scramble but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Arsenal keeper David Raya after a lengthy VAR check.

It completed a stunning week for Arsenal who reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2006 by beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Victory left them on 79 points from 36 games with City, who have a game in hand against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, on 74 from 35. West Ham stay third from bottom on 36 points from 36 games and will be desperately hoping that Leeds United can take points off 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

"It has been a hell of a week, a rollercoaster of a week, with everything we have had to play for and all of the emotions in those games," Arteta said.

West Ham's bitter defeat means Leeds and Nottingham Forest are safe from relegation. Forest drew 1-1 at home against Newcastle United with a late equaliser by Elliot Anderson taking them to 43 points.

Aston Villa suffered a European hangover in a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Burnley that stalled their hopes of sealing a place in the Champions League.

Three days after reaching the Europa League final, Villa found themselves trailing to an early goal by Jaidon Anthony but Ross Barkley levelled before halftime and Ollie Watkins fired Villa ahead after the break.

Burnley's Zian Flemming equalised though to leave Villa in fifth place with 59 points, behind Liverpool on goal difference. Villa play Liverpool next week.

RELIEF FOR ARSENAL

Rarely has a capital derby had more riding on it than the clash between West Ham and Arsenal at the London Stadium.

Both sides were desperate for a victory for contrasting reasons and Arsenal were breathing a huge sigh of relief after a dramatic conclusion to the contest.

With Manchester City beating Brentford 3-0 on Saturday to close the gap to two points, the pressure was on Arsenal in what always looked like a treacherous fixture.

Apart from a dominant opening 25 minutes they struggled against a battling West Ham side and needed two great saves from Raya to keep the hosts at bay.

When Trossard fired home after being picked out by Martin Odegaard in the 83rd minute it sparked delirium behind the goal where the Arsenal fans were massed.

But deep in stoppage time, Wilson drove a shot through a forest of legs to seemingly earn West Ham a priceless point in their battle to extend their 14-season stay in the top flight.

Silence descended around the stadium as VAR checked for a foul on Raya by West Ham's Pablo and there was a stomach-churning wait as referee Chris Kavanagh watched replay after replay on the monitor before deciding to disallow the goal.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described it as the "biggest VAR call in the history of the Premier League" and it certainly had huge ramifications at the top and bottom of the table.

"It was a massive call but it was clearly the right call," a relieved Arteta said. "Today I have realised how difficult and how big the referee's job is."

Everton's dreams of qualifying for Europe suffered a setback as substitute Jean‑Philippe Mateta rescued Crystal Palace with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Palace, fresh from booking their place in the Conference League final on Thursday, twice came from behind.

James Tarkowski put Everton ahead early before Ismaila Sarr levelled in the 34th minute. Beto restored Everton's lead with a brilliant solo effort but Mateta struck in the 76th minute.

Everton are 10th on 49 points, six points back of a top-six finish and a place in Europe. Palace are 14th on 44 points.

At The City Ground, Anderson struck an 88th-minute equaliser against his former club as Forest earned a vital draw with Newcastle, a result that means they are safe.

Harvey Barnes had put Newcastle ahead.