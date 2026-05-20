Arsenal win Premier League after Man City held by Bournemouth

CITY CHALLENGE FIZZLES OUT

At the club's training ground, there were wild scenes of celebration from the Arsenal players who had gathered to watch the action at the Vitality Stadium.



Guardiola had warned that fatigue could cost City against a highly motivated Bournemouth, who still have Champions League qualification in their sights for next season.



City fans forlornly chanted "One more year, Guardiola" in the early stages in a bid to convince their decorated coach to see out the final season of his contract.



But if the travelling fans hoped City's players would be inspired to give Guardiola a glorious goodbye, they were left sorely disappointed.



The home side sprang to life to open the scoring in the 39th minute.



Eli Junior Kroupi curled a brilliant strike into the top corner to set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager.



Guardiola watched on pensively as his side's title challenge fizzled out with a whimper.