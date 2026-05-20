Arsenal win Premier League after Man City held by Bournemouth
Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth.
BOURNEMOUTH: Thousands of Arsenal fans descended on the Emirates Stadium to celebrate a first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday (May 19) after Manchester City were held 1-1 by Bournemouth.
City had to win to take the title fight to the final day, but the Cherries extended their unbeaten streak to 17 league games, a run which has secured European football for the first time in the club's history.
After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's side have finally made it over the line to end a six-year trophy drought.
Arsenal edged to the brink of a 14th English top-flight title with an unconvincing 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday, which took them five points clear of City.
The Gunners, who have set the pace for most of the season, have bounced back impressively since losing to City last month, winning four straight league matches without conceding a goal.
"Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"
On Monday, just 48 hours after completing a domestic cup double with victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, City were rocked by widespread reports that Guardiola will depart after a decade in charge at the end of the season.
Victory at Wembley on Saturday secured a 20th trophy of Guardiola's glorious reign.
But he cannot add to his six Premier League titles when Aston Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday for what is expected to be his final match in charge.
"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," added Guardiola on his future. "We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit it and we'll talk, it's as simple as that, and after we'll take the decision."
Red smoke from flares billowed into the air around the Emirates as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name.
City had to win to take the title fight to the final day, but the Cherries extended their unbeaten streak to 17 league games, a run which has secured European football for the first time in the club's history.
After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's side have finally made it over the line to end a six-year trophy drought.
Arsenal edged to the brink of a 14th English top-flight title with an unconvincing 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday, which took them five points clear of City.
The Gunners, who have set the pace for most of the season, have bounced back impressively since losing to City last month, winning four straight league matches without conceding a goal.
"Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"
On Monday, just 48 hours after completing a domestic cup double with victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, City were rocked by widespread reports that Guardiola will depart after a decade in charge at the end of the season.
Victory at Wembley on Saturday secured a 20th trophy of Guardiola's glorious reign.
But he cannot add to his six Premier League titles when Aston Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday for what is expected to be his final match in charge.
"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," added Guardiola on his future. "We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit it and we'll talk, it's as simple as that, and after we'll take the decision."
Red smoke from flares billowed into the air around the Emirates as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name.
CITY CHALLENGE FIZZLES OUT
At the club's training ground, there were wild scenes of celebration from the Arsenal players who had gathered to watch the action at the Vitality Stadium.
Guardiola had warned that fatigue could cost City against a highly motivated Bournemouth, who still have Champions League qualification in their sights for next season.
City fans forlornly chanted "One more year, Guardiola" in the early stages in a bid to convince their decorated coach to see out the final season of his contract.
But if the travelling fans hoped City's players would be inspired to give Guardiola a glorious goodbye, they were left sorely disappointed.
The home side sprang to life to open the scoring in the 39th minute.
Eli Junior Kroupi curled a brilliant strike into the top corner to set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager.
Guardiola watched on pensively as his side's title challenge fizzled out with a whimper.
Guardiola had warned that fatigue could cost City against a highly motivated Bournemouth, who still have Champions League qualification in their sights for next season.
City fans forlornly chanted "One more year, Guardiola" in the early stages in a bid to convince their decorated coach to see out the final season of his contract.
But if the travelling fans hoped City's players would be inspired to give Guardiola a glorious goodbye, they were left sorely disappointed.
The home side sprang to life to open the scoring in the 39th minute.
Eli Junior Kroupi curled a brilliant strike into the top corner to set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager.
Guardiola watched on pensively as his side's title challenge fizzled out with a whimper.
After winning what was billed a title decider against Arsenal last month, City put the destiny of the title back in their rivals' hands by drawing 3-3 at Everton.
Guardiola looks set to depart having failed to win the league for two consecutive seasons for the first time in his coaching career.
Rayan and David Brooks hit the post as Bournemouth should have secured victory in Andoni Iraola's final home game in charge.
Erling Haaland's equaliser deep into stoppage time was too little, too late to save City's title challenge.
But it was a big goal for Liverpool, who now have a three-point cushion over Bournemouth and a goal difference advantage of six heading into the final day battle to secure a top-five finish and Champions League football.
Guardiola looks set to depart having failed to win the league for two consecutive seasons for the first time in his coaching career.
Rayan and David Brooks hit the post as Bournemouth should have secured victory in Andoni Iraola's final home game in charge.
Erling Haaland's equaliser deep into stoppage time was too little, too late to save City's title challenge.
But it was a big goal for Liverpool, who now have a three-point cushion over Bournemouth and a goal difference advantage of six heading into the final day battle to secure a top-five finish and Champions League football.
Source: AFP/fs
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