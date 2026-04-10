Arteta plays down talks regarding new Arsenal contract

April 10 : Mikel Arteta played down speculation over a contract extension at Arsenal but insisted he remains fully committed to the club, ahead of Saturday's Premier League home clash against Bournemouth.

British media reported that the London club held positive initial talks with Arteta over his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

It comes after Arsenal's silverware hopes were reduced from four competitions to two after defeats by Manchester City in the League Cup final and Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win at Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final earlier this week, and are also on course for their first Premier League title in 22 years, sitting top on 70 points from 31 games, nine clear of second-placed Manchester City.

When asked about a contract extension, Arteta said his focus remains on the current campaign.

"There is no news on that. We don't have time to discuss that now," Arteta told reporters.

"The full focus is on what we have to do from here until the end of the season.

"I am fully committed here. I am really happy and I feel good. My family's good. I still have so much ambition and things to do at this club. For now, we are in a good place."

Eberechi Eze returned to training on Thursday after recovering from injury, but Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were among those not involved.

Arteta said forward Eze would be available for Saturday without offering an update on the other absentees.

Arteta also reserved praise for opposition manager Andoni Iraola who has led Bournemouth to 13th in the standings with 42 points.

"It's amazing what he's done together with the club," the Spaniard said.

"The consistency they have shown and the manner they've done it, with the amount of players they've sold, they have reinvented themselves."