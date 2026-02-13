Arteta vows to rotate Arsenal squad for FA Cup clash with Wigan

Feb 13 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta promised to shuffle his pack for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against League One side Wigan Athletic as the Premier League leaders look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment at Brentford.

Arsenal wasted an opportunity to restore their six-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday.

Arteta said a change of competition and a home game offered an opportunity for the team to reset while also resting tired legs, with the club still battling for trophies on four fronts.

"Yes, that's what we've been doing, trying to make sure that everybody is a big part of what we are doing in different competitions. Sunday will be the same," Arteta told reporters when asked about squad rotation.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Every three days we are getting so used to playing different competitions, home or away. We know what that competition means to the club, to ourselves."

Arsenal are record winners of the FA Cup having lifted the trophy 14 times, but they have not won it since 2019-20 - Arteta's first season as manager. They have also failed to get past the fourth round in the last five years.

"We haven't been good enough on that day and when you come to a competition, you have to be excellent on the day," Arteta said.

"So we're going to have to prove that against Wigan again on Sunday."

Arteta said his decision to substitute Eberechi Eze at halftime during the Brentford match was a tactical change, but he defended his 68 million pounds ($92.50 million) signing who has yet to nail down a starting spot.

"I think he had moments and it's not easy when you move to a new club, it's always like this," Arteta said.

"When you play against a team that is like this and the ball is a lot of times not on the floor and you have to be constantly breaking the play and do that, especially for attacking and creative players, it's more difficult."

($1 = 0.7351 pounds)