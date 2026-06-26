Asare's unlikely rise to national hero helps Ghana to keep clean sheets

HOUSTON, June 26 : Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare returned from a career-threatening injury that kept him out of the game for 18 months to become a World Cup hero and will seek to keep another clean sheet in his side’s final Group L fixture against Croatia on Saturday.

Asare faced 19 shots against England in the Black Stars’ 0-0 draw in their second pool game, a result that all but sealed their place in the round of 32.

It was a display that reduced his grandmother to tears and had fans celebrating outside his house in Accra.

The 33-year-old is a recent addition to the national team following a modest career in the Ghana Premier League with several clubs, most recently Hearts of Oak.

It was suggested that he retire after a broken leg in 2021 kept him sidelined for a lengthy spell but, having previously worked as a bus conductor and done other odd jobs, he could not let his football dreams die.

Until last year he took public transport to training and scraped a living from the game but football is a leveller and, against multi-millionaire opponents, some who perhaps earn more in a week than he does in a year, he has proved their equal.

Asare earned a maiden national team call-up in March 2025 at the age of 32 and kept five clean sheets in six World Cup qualifiers, adding two more at these finals.

"Facing Harry Kane is normal. I always want to prove myself and show people that this is my job and I can do it," Asare was quoted as saying after the England match.

"They (his teammates) know that I can do it. I thank almighty God that he answered my prayers and everything has been successful."

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz broke his own rule to offer praise for Asare in the wake of his heroic performance.

"I avoid talking about individual players but I think he deserves applause," Queiroz said. "He was brilliant and this is only due to the quality of the player, first of all, and the work that we did with all of them."

Ghana will finish second, at least, in Group L with a draw against Croatia in Philadelphia, but could yet top the pool if leaders England slip up against Panama.