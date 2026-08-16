Asher-Smith equals European medal record, Hunt completes golden treble

Aug 16 : Dina Asher-Smith equalled the record as the most-decorated athlete in European Championships history after helping Britain win the women's 4x100 metres relay gold on Saturday, taking her career tally at the continental championships to 10 medals.

The British quartet of Amy Hunt, Asher-Smith, Success Eduan and Imani Lansiquot produced a flawless display in Birmingham, clocking 42.05 seconds to secure victory.

The gold was Asher-Smith's seventh European title and, coupled with two silver medals and a bronze, drew her level with Polish sprint great Irena Szewinska, who won 10 European Championship medals between 1966 and 1978.

"I am stood next to the real life GOAT (greatest of all time)", Hunt told BBC Sport of her teammate Asher-Smith.

"She is the most decorated European athlete in history. I am stood next to some amazing women. This girl (Eduan) is a midwife, she brings babies into the world. This girl (Lansiquot) wrote a play. We're all amazing.

"That was stunning to come together. I had the time of my life."

For Hunt, who completed the 100m-200m sprint double earlier in the week, the relay victory sealed a third gold medal of the championships.

The 24-year-old will have the chance to make history on Sunday when she competes in the mixed 4x100m relay, seeking to become the first athlete to win four gold medals at a single edition of the championships in its 92-year history.

Britain's medal tally rose to 12, including six golds, while Italy remained top of the table with 17 medals heading into the final day of competition.