Asia chief hits out at Qatar over pushback on letter attacking Infantino

Aug 18 : Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa on Tuesday rejected the Qatar Football Association's assertion that he had exceeded his authority by joining UEFA and CONCACAF in criticising FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In an unusually forthright letter, the Bahraini administrator also slammed the Qatari federation's decision to prioritise "technicalities" over the defence of the sport, deepening the growing rift within Asian soccer.

Infantino, who is seeking reelection next year, has faced open revolt after UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF attacked his conduct and called on him to quit over his aborted bid to bring private investment into FIFA events including the World Cup.

Last week, QFA president Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani wrote to the AFC saying neither he nor the federation had been consulted before the three confederations issued their open letter.

Responding to Al-Thani in a letter reviewed by Reuters, Sheikh Salman said he "categorically denied" he had overstepped his mandate.

"I have both the authority and the responsibility to act decisively to safeguard the AFC and Asian football's position when matters of fundamental importance to ... Asian football arise," he said.

"This is in line with the legal mandate given to me in the AFC's constitution ... Its president has a responsibility to protect the interests and values of the sport.

"In circumstances such as those giving rise to the joint statement, it would be inconsistent with that responsibility for the AFC to remain silent."

'SUDDEN AND SELECTIVE' CRITICISM

In his letter last week, Al-Thani, an AFC Executive Committee member and FIFA Council member, asked the AFC to explain on what basis it considered itself authorised to speak for its 47 member associations.

Sheikh Salman pointed out that he and other AFC presidents had previously issued public statements on matters of significance to Asian football, including backing Qatar as the host of the 2022 World Cup in the face of global pressure.

"I do not recall the QFA previously raising any procedural objection when the established protocol served its immediate interests," the 60-year-old added.

"I therefore find it difficult to reconcile the sudden and selective criticism contained in the QFA Letter with the QFA's historical acceptance of this general practice in other circumstances and its benefit from the same."

The QFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

'DISRUPTS UNITY OF ASIAN FOOTBALL'

Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-hosts Morocco were among six Arab national football associations which declared their support for Infantino this month amid FIFA's crisis following the failed private investment proposal.

Morocco is not governed by the AFC, but by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which has backed Infantino.

Sheikh Salman said the QFA's stance and actions in recent weeks served to "disrupt the unity of Asian football" and undermine the AFC.

"Your admission that your main concern is strictly confined to the process confirms that you have prioritised procedural technicalities over the critical defence of Asian and world football's interests," he added.

Bahrain's Sheikh Salman was voted AFC President in 2013 after a caretaker administration ran the region in the wake of the resignation of Mohammed bin Hammam, a Qatari.

Bin Hammam was banned from football activities for life in 2012 for breaking seven articles of FIFA's ethics code.