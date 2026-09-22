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Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 400m freestyle, registers another national record
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Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 400m freestyle, registers another national record

This is Gan Ching Hwee's second 2026 Asian Games medal.

Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 400m freestyle, registers another national record

Gan Ching Hwee after finishing second in the 400m freestyle at the 2026 Asian Games on Sep 22, 2026. (Photo: SpexSG/Andy Chua)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Sep 2026 05:19PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2026 05:31PM)
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TOKYO: Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee clinched silver and clocked a new national record in the women’s 400m freestyle final on Tuesday (Sep 22).

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Gan timed 4:06.81, to re-write her national mark of 4:09.34 clocked at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games earlier this year. China'a Li Bingjie won gold.

Gan qualified for the final in fifth spot, clocking a time of 4:13.05 in the heats.

Earlier in the Games, the 23-year-old took her first Asiad medal, a silver in the 1,500m freestyle, rewriting her previous national mark. Gan's time of 8:29.56 for the first 800m of the race also broke the national record for the 800m freestyle.

In the day’s morning session, Gan’s compatriot Russel Pang set a new national record in the 1500m freestyle.

The Asian Games debutant clocked a time of 15:22.16 en route to finishing second in the 1,500m freestyle B final. Pang's previous national record of 15:25.58 was set at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.

Source: CNA/mt

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