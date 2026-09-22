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Singapore MMA fighter Tiffany Teo wins historic Asian Games gold
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Singapore MMA fighter Tiffany Teo wins historic Asian Games gold

This is Singapore’s first gold of the 20th Asian Games.

Singapore MMA fighter Tiffany Teo wins historic Asian Games gold

Singapore's Tiffany Teo. (File photo: SNOC/Kong Chong Yew)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Sep 2026 03:35PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2026 03:43PM)
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TOKYO: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo made history for Singapore on Tuesday (Sep 22) when she won a historic Asian Games gold.

Teo beat Uzbekistan's Khilola Sobirova in the women's traditional 60kg final at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center to clinch Singapore’s first gold of the 20th Asian Games.

Teo had competed against Sobirova at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship in May, falling to her in the final.

Earlier in the Games, the 36-year-old Singaporean beat Iran's Arezou Salimighalehtaki and followed that up with a victory over India's Suchika Tariyal on Monday.

This is the first Asian Games to feature MMA in its programme.

MMA is one of six sports making their Asian Games debuts at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. The others are freestyle BMX, padel, surfing, teqball and virtual taekwondo.

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/mt(mi)

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