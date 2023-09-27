Logo
Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games
Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games

Singapore sailor Ryan Lo at the Asian Games on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: SportSG/Jeremy Lee)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
27 Sep 2023 01:43PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 02:26PM)
NINGBO: After missing out on a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, the third time proved the charm for sailor Ryan Lo as he won Singapore’s second gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 27).

Lo clinched victory in the ILCA7 event, finishing ahead of three-time event winner Ha Jeemin and India’s Vishnu Saravanan.

The gold medal means Lo has secured a quota spot for Singapore at next year’s Paris Olympics. A quota place guarantees that an athlete from Singapore will be competing in the event at the Olympics.

Lo finished with a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games. He also has an Optimist bronze from 2010 to his name.

On Tuesday, there were two silvers and two bronzes for Singapore, courtesy of Justin Liu and Denise Lim (Nacra 17) and Isaac Goh (boys' ILCA4), as well as Keira Carlyle (girls' ILCA4) and the duo of Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (women's 49erFX).

At the last Asian Games in 2018, Singapore's sailing contingent won one gold and one bronze. Team Singapore finished with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes across all sports in that edition.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Source: CNA/cm

