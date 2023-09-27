Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games

NINGBO: After missing out on a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, the third time proved the charm for sailor Ryan Lo as he won Singapore’s second gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 27).

Lo clinched victory in the ILCA7 event, finishing ahead of three-time event winner Ha Jeemin and India’s Vishnu Saravanan.

The gold medal means Lo has secured a quota spot for Singapore at next year’s Paris Olympics. A quota place guarantees that an athlete from Singapore will be competing in the event at the Olympics.

Lo finished with a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games. He also has an Optimist bronze from 2010 to his name.