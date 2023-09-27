Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins Singapore’s first gold medal at Asian Games

NINGBO: World champion kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder won Singapore’s first gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 27).

In his Asian Games debut, the 17-year-old topped all 16 races in the lead-up to the final of the men's formula kite event.

The final that Maeder would have featured in was called off on Wednesday due to weak winds, meaning the Singaporean teenager took home the gold medal.

Maeder has been in sizzling form this year. Last month, the kitefoiler clinched gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

His results at the event also meant that he confirmed a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A quota place guarantees that an athlete from Singapore will be competing in the event at the Olympics.