Seven Singapore athletes to look out for at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan

NAGOYA: The continent's top athletes will converge later this week for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with a contingent of 304 representing Singapore across 27 sports.

Most of the events at the Sep 19 to Oct 4 meet will take place in Aichi Prefecture, with a number of competitions held elsewhere, including Japan's capital city of Tokyo.

At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Singapore took home 16 medals, with three golds coming from Shanti Pereira (athletics), Maximilian Maeder (kitefoiling), and Ryan Lo (sailing).

Nearly two-thirds of the athletes representing Singapore are making their Asian Games debut. Here are seven to look out for:

1. Gan Ching Hwee (swimming)

Singapore’s best hope of a medal in the pool at the Asiad is likely to be 23-year-old Gan.

She holds five individual national records (200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle, as well as 400 individual medley), all of which were set in the last 14 months.

At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, Gan lowered her own 400m freestyle national record and finished fifth in the final.

At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition.

She has the fourth-fastest 1,500m freestyle time in Asia this year, behind Japan’s Ichika Kajimoto, China’s Li Bingjie and Kajimoto’s compatriot Airi Ebina.

Gan is also pencilled in to compete in the 400m and 800m freestyle events.