Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee breaks freestyle national record at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Gan Ching Hwee lowered her own 400m freestyle national record at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday (Jul 24), finishing fifth in the women's final.

At the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Gan clocked a time of 4:09.34. This eclipses her mark of 4:09.81, which was set at last year's World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

On Friday, Australia's Lani Pallister took gold, New Zealand's Erika Fairweather the silver and the bronze went to Australia's Jenna Forrester.

Gan, who recently turned 23, is making her Games debut. She currently has five individual national records to her name.

She enjoyed a stellar 2025, setting three national records (400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle) at the World Aquatics Championships.

Gan was the first Singaporean female swimmer to qualify for a final (1,500m freestyle) at the meet since Tao Li placed seventh in the 50m butterfly in 2007.

Gan went on to sweep the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events at the 2025 SEA Games for the third consecutive edition.