Singapore upset Hong Kong in women's table tennis team event at Asian Games

TOKYO: Singapore women’s table tennis team notched a significant upset on Tuesday (Sep 22) as they overcame Hong Kong in a round-of-16 clash at the Asian Games.

Hong Kong are ranked 9th in the world in the event, while Singapore are 15th. None of Singapore’s three players fielded on Tuesday was ranked higher than their opponents.

Ser Lin Qian is ranked 83rd in the world, while Tan Zhao Yun is 109th and Loy Ming Ying 125th. World number 48 Zeng Jian did not feature in Tuesday's clash.

At Sky Hall Toyota, Singapore went behind after the first singles as 15-year-old Loy lost 2-3 to world-ranked 63 Su Tsz Tung. But Tan got the team back on track as she beat world number 35 Doo Hoi Kem 3-2.

Hong Kong pulled ahead after world number 81 Ng Wing Lam’s 3-2 win over Ser, but Tan’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over Su drew Singapore level.

It was down to Asian Games debutant Loy to notch an impressive 3-1 win to send Singapore through.

Prior to Tuesday, Hong Kong finished top of their group with three wins, while Singapore had a record of two wins and one loss.

Singapore will next face world number 4 South Korea in the quarterfinals later on Tuesday.