Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins two golds in a day at Hangzhou Asian Para Games
Toh Wei Soong now has three golds at this year's Asian Para Games.
SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong won two golds on Friday (Oct 27) at the Asian Para Games in the men's 50m freestyle S7 and 50m butterfly S7 events.
The fastest qualifier in the heats earlier on Friday, Toh clocked a time of 28.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle S7 final, setting a new Games record as he defended his title.
China's Wang Jingang came second with a time of 30.39 seconds, while his compatriot Huang Xianquan claimed bronze with a time of 31.18 seconds.
Toh recorded a time of 29.01 seconds when he won the event in Jakarta five years ago.
In the 50m butterfly S7 final later on Friday evening, Toh again clinched gold with a time of 30.49 seconds.
China's Huang came second with a time of 32.17 seconds, and India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav took third with 32.22 seconds.
This brings Toh's gold medal haul at this year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou to three.
He also won the 100m backstroke S7 event on Thursday, after taking home a silver in the 400m freestyle S7 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Hangzhou on Friday, archer Nur Syahidah Alim bagged the women's individual compound open silver.
She edged past China's Lin Yueshan 140-138 in the semi-finals but was then beaten 144-142 by India's Devi Sheetal in the final.
Singapore's other medals at this year's Games were won by lawn bowlers Faridah Salleh and Khirmern Mohamad, who claimed a silver and bronze respectively, and Claire Toh, who picked up a bronze in table tennis.
Singapore is currently in 17th place in the medal table in Hangzhou with a haul of three golds, three silvers and two bronzes.