Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins two golds in a day at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong won two golds on Friday (Oct 27) at the Asian Para Games in the men's 50m freestyle S7 and 50m butterfly S7 events.

The fastest qualifier in the heats earlier on Friday, Toh clocked a time of 28.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle S7 final, setting a new Games record as he defended his title.

China's Wang Jingang came second with a time of 30.39 seconds, while his compatriot Huang Xianquan claimed bronze with a time of 31.18 seconds.

Toh recorded a time of 29.01 seconds when he won the event in Jakarta five years ago.