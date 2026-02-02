Aston Villa slump to 1-0 defeat by 10-man Brentford

Feb 1 : New signing Tammy Abraham had a goal ruled out as Aston Villa's title challenge stuttered again on Sunday with a shock 1-0 defeat at home by Brentford, who had to play more than half the game with 10 men after Kevin Schade got a straight red card.

Abraham, who spent a period on loan at Villa during the 2018/19 season and rejoined from Turkish club Besiktas on January 26, had a great chance to score in the 15th minute of his return, but Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher kept cool and averted the danger.

Schade was sent off in the 42nd minute after engaging in a tussle with Matty Cash and digging his studs into the Villa defender but Dango Outtara gave the visitors the lead in stoppage time, snapping up the rebound from his initial attempt to put the ball across the box and rifling it into the top corner.

Abraham thought he had levelled early in the second half but a VAR review found that the ball had gone out for a throw-in in the build-up and the goal was chalked off, condemning Villa to a defeat that leaves them third on 46 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal.

Brentford's superb defensive effort lifts them to seventh on 36 points and, though he made a major contribution himself, shot-stopper Kelleher paid tribute to the players in front of him after the final whistle.

"It was amazing from the lads, and in the second half especially. We dug in and deserved the three points... some of the blocks and challenges were amazing," he told broadcaster Sky Sports.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews was delighted with his side's display.

"This is right up there (with our best victories), with the circumstances, going down to 10 men," he said. "The pride, performance level and the spirit of the group, it doesn't surprise me. The lads were magnificent."