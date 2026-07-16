Atlanta moved to a different beat during World Cup filled with memories

ATLANTA, July 16 : From Cape Verde's debut and England's late victory over DR Congo to Argentina's two comeback wins on their way to the final, Atlanta has seen it all at this World Cup, leaving a wealth of memories behind for visitors and locals alike.

Atlanta is one of the centres of hip hop, but for the last month the city has moved to a different beat as fans from all over the globe brought their songs, chants and colour to the stadium and the streets.

The journey began with an email on July 7, 2017, when Atlanta host committee president Dan Corso received an invitation from the group that was going to pursue the rights asking cities to get involved.

"We had a couple of quick meetings and jumped right in," Corso told Reuters.

Atlanta was already a U.S. soccer capital, with MLS side Atlanta United formed nine years ago, playing their home games at Atlanta Stadium, along with the NFL's Falcons.

The owner of both clubs, Arthur Blank, donated $50 million to the recently opened U.S. Soccer National Training Center just outside the city.

"There's no question that the success of Atlanta United, launching when they did in 2017 and winning the cup in 2018, just catapulted our bid," Corso said.

"Not to mention the fact that they lead the MLS in attendance every year. That really raised our soccer profile and I think that resonated with FIFA when we were going through the selection process.

"Then you had U.S. soccer calling Atlanta home. That's also a nice addition."

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting major sporting events. The Super Bowl returns to the stadium in 2028, the fourth time the city has staged the NFL showpiece.

While Atlanta was not selected as a venue for the 1994 World Cup, it did host the 1996 Olympic Games.

"We were just excited to see one of world sport's largest events coming back to Atlanta, for the first time in 30 years," Corso said.

In excess of half a million people attended the Fan Fest over 19 days, and more than 2,000 Atlantans and Georgians signed up to become volunteers, as the city and state got behind the event.

WELCOME TO ATLANTA

The tournament delivered spectacular entertainment for 544,516 fans across eight matches, including three knockout rounds culminating in Wednesday's thrilling semi-final where Argentina came back to beat England.

"I truly believe it (the World Cup) will provide some type of memory or even a connection, for people who have not been here for some time, or ever," Corso said.

"And hopefully they discovered what a unique and diverse city Atlanta is and our state is."

The World Cup legacy includes a new mini-pitch created by the host committee in conjunction with local transport company MARTA and the Soccer in the Streets programme, which provides free access to the sport for all children.

And the city is eager for more.

"The women's NWSL club launches in 2028," Corso said.

"And then, of course, we're also pursuing the women's World Cup in 2031, we're hoping to be a host city."