Atletico floored by Espanyol's late double in Laliga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - August 17, 2025 Espanyol's Pere Milla celebrates scoring their second goal with Omar El Hilali, Tyrhys Dolan and Edu Exposito REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - August 17, 2025 Espanyol's Miguel Rubio celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - August 17, 2025 Espanyol's Pere Milla scores their second goal past Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - August 17, 2025 Espanyol's Pere Milla celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - August 17, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their first goal with David Hancko and Thiago Almada REUTERS/Bruna Casas
18 Aug 2025 05:48AM
CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT, Spain :Atletico Madrid started with a 2-1 defeat at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday as the hosts overturned Julian Alvarez’s opener with late goals from substitutes Miguel Rubio and Pere Milla.

Alvarez showed his quality in the 37th minute, curling a superb free kick into the top corner to give Atletico the lead after Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera had pushed Conor Gallagher.

The Argentine came close again in the second half when he collected the ball inside the box, skipped past two defenders and fired a low shot against the bar.

The hosts levelled in the 73rd when a long set-piece dropped into the box behind the defence, allowing Rubio to race onto the ball and slide it past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Six minutes from time, Milla scored a spectacular winner, meeting a cross with a diving header that arched over Oblak and nestled inside the far post to complete the turnaround.

Source: Reuters
