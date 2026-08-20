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Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
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Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt

Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 19, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in in action with Malaga's Carlos Dotor REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 19, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena scores their second goal from a free-kick REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 19, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone in action with Malaga's Jose Salinas REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 19, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena celebrates scoring their second goal with Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Atletico Madrid beat Malaga but Alvarez absence is felt
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 19, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thomas Peter
20 Aug 2026 05:37AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 05:42AM)
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MADRID, Aug 19 : Atletico Madrid will hope for a swift resolution to the future of wantaway forward Julian Alvarez following their limp attacking display despite a 2-0 home win over promoted Malaga in their opening LaLiga fixture on Wednesday.

Midfielder Lee Kang-in scored 13 minutes after coming off the bench for his debut as he cut inside from the right wing and curled his shot into the top corner of the net, before Alex Baena’s wonderful free kick ended the contest.

"We are happy for the victory," Lee said. "We will continue to work hard to improve in the next game. I still lack rhythm but with hard work I will go and we will improve."

The goals were two moments of supreme quality in an otherwise limp attacking display that will be of concern for coach Diego Simeone amid what appears an impasse with Alvarez.

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The Argentine forward has made no secret of his desire to leave the club for Barcelona, saying during the recent World Cup it would "fulfil my dream".

Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and believe Alvarez is the right man.

Atletico are insisting the 26-year-old stay, though Simeone said ahead of the match against Malaga he would not consider Alvarez for selection as the striker had not reached the required level following his post-World Cup break.

His absence was felt. With Antoine Griezmann having left for Major League Soccer and Alexander Sorloth sidelined by a muscle injury, Atletico lacked a sharp edge up front, with Ademola Lookman, usually a winger, playing as a central attacker.

Atletico host Villarreal on Sunday and will hope to be able to field Alvarez, though until the transfer window shuts on September 1, the saga of his potential move away will hang over the club.

The start of the match was delayed by a tribute to Atletico’s four World Cup winners, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Alex Baena and Alejandro Grimaldo, who came onto the pitch one-by-one to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Source: Reuters
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