Atletico Madrid sign Denmark midfielder Hjulmand from Sporting

July 11 : Morten Hjulmand has joined Atletico Madrid from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

• Neither club disclosed financial details of the transfer, but media reports said the deal is worth up to €40 million ($46 million), with a further €5 million in add-ons.

• The 27-year-old Danish midfielder made 141 appearances and scored 10 goals and made 12 assists for Sporting after joining from Italian club Lecce in 2023.

• Hjulmand captained Sporting to back-to-back Portuguese league titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25, as well as a Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup).

• He has made 27 appearances for Denmark since making his international debut in 2023.

• A defensive midfielder, Hjulmand is known for his ball-winning ability, physical presence and reading of the game.

• His arrival follows Atletico's signing this transfer window of Spanish left wing-back Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen.

($1 = 0.8762 euros, 0.7460 pounds)