Atletico Madrid sign goalkeeper Musso from Atalanta
Atletico Madrid sign goalkeeper Musso from Atalanta

Atletico Madrid sign goalkeeper Musso from Atalanta

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Juan Musso during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

10 Jun 2025 04:48PM
Atletico Madrid have signed Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso from Atalanta on a three-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old joined Atleti on loan last season, serving as a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak. He made nine appearances during his loan spell, featuring in seven Copa del Rey matches and two LaLiga games.

Musso, who has played twice for Argentina since making his debut in 2019, spent three seasons at Atalanta and won the Europa League with the Serie A side last year.

Source: Reuters
