Logo
Logo

Sport

Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1

Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate look dejected after the match REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with Atletico Madrid's Koke and Giuliano Simeone REUTERS/Ana Beltran
21 Sep 2026 12:29AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 01:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, Sept 20 : Atletico Madrid turned the Metropolitano into a derby furnace on Sunday and made Real Madrid sweat, with Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scoring in a 2-1 LaLiga win over their 10-man city rivals.

Antonio Ruediger gave Real late hope with an 89th-minute header from a free kick, but it was too little too late for Jose Mourinho's side, who had been chasing the game with 10 men after Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half.

The victory lifted Atletico above Real into second place in the standings on 16 points, one ahead of Real and Betis and five behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday to make it seven wins from seven league games.

The home crowd turned the stadium into a red-and-white cauldron and Atletico fed off the atmosphere immediately, with David missing from point-blank range on a counter-attack inside the opening minute.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

But the first half offered more snarl than sparkle.

The half's flashpoint came in the 35th minute when Jude Bellingham was initially booked after a fierce challenge involving Cristian Romero. VAR intervened and, after review, the referee rescinded Bellingham's yellow card and instead booked Romero for stamping on the England midfielder's thigh.

Real's players were furious, arguing the Atletico defender should have been sent off. They were protesting again right before the break, asking the referee for a red card for Lee Kang-in after the South Korean appeared to stamp on Federico Valverde.

Atletico returned from halftime with more intent and Alex Baena forced Thibaut Courtois into a fine save from distance before the Belgian denied Grimaldo with another strong stop.

Then the game tilted. Giuliano Simeone raced behind the defence to chase David Hancko's long pass and Huijsen, arriving late, pulled him down inside the box. The referee awarded a penalty and showed the Real defender a straight red card.

Grimaldo converted coolly in the 53rd minute, sending a low spot kick to Courtois' right to ignite the Metropolitano.

Six minutes later, Atletico doubled their lead. Lee and Giuliano Simeone combined down the right, and Simeone's low cross found David, who threw himself forward to guide a first-time finish past Courtois.

Atletico nearly added a third in the 65th minute when Courtois denied Romero from point-blank range and Ibrahima Konate cleared Julian Alvarez's follow-up off the line.

Ruediger's late header briefly quietened the home crowd, but Atletico never looked in serious danger of surrendering their lead. Alvarez missed a golden stoppage-time chance to make the win more emphatic.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement