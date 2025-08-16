Atletico's Simeone not worried about proposed LaLiga match in Miami

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dismissed concerns about a proposed LaLiga match in the United States featuring Barcelona, saying it was too early to worry about its potential impact.

Real Madrid have opposed the proposal to move the December clash between Villarreal and Barca to Miami, which was approved by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday, though it must still be given the green light by UEFA, US Soccer, CONCACAF and FIFA.

"We're always worrying about things that often don't end up happening. We wear ourselves out over things that don't happen," Simeone told reporters on Saturday, on the eve of his club's visit to Espanyol for their opening LaLiga game of the season.

Atletico, who last won the league in 2021, are making an ambitious push for the title after finishing third last season, spending over 150 million euros ($175.46 million) this summer.

Simeone, with two league titles during his nearly 14-year tenure at Atletico, said his side must change with the heightened expectations.

"You always have to evolve. The team must continue to grow at the same pace as the club," the Argentine said.

"The players are good but they will have to prove it on the pitch. Then we will be where we deserve to be."

Simeone was also happy with the prospect of changing the team's style of play, with the arrival of Alex Baena, David Hancko, Johnny Cardozo and Thiago Almada.

"Changes are always good as long as they respond to what is needed. I don't know if the word is change, I would say improve," he added.

Simeone hoped the signings would quickly adapt to the club's need, adding that versatile attacker Baena, who often played on the left wing for Villarreal, may be used as a second striker.

"He's done very well and may start there in that position. Where I see him least is as a winger. We understand that it's better to continue along these lines," the 55-year-old said.

($1 = 0.8549 euros)