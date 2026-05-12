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Atletico's US midfielder Cardoso to have surgery, doubtful for World Cup
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Atletico's US midfielder Cardoso to have surgery, doubtful for World Cup

Atletico's US midfielder Cardoso to have surgery, doubtful for World Cup

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi (4) blocks the kick of United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso (15) during the first at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

12 May 2026 03:22AM
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May 11 : Atletico Madrid's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the LaLiga club said on Monday, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month’s World Cup.

"Cardoso sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint," Atletico said in a statement.

It is the latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old also saw limited action during the March international window, playing only 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, with the co-hosts already facing injury concerns.

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Captain Christian Pulisic recently missed matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.

The U.S., who co-host the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, will play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in warm-up matches before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12.

They will also face Australia and Turkey at the finals.

Source: Reuters
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