ATP monitoring conflict as Dubai travel delays affect players

March 2 : The ATP said on Monday it is monitoring the situation in the Middle East and remains in close contact with players after airspace disruptions left a small number of competitors in Dubai following last week's ATP 500 event.

Ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel has led to airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across parts of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sport and complicating onward travel for players heading to the next stop on the tour at Indian Wells.

Daniil Medvedev claimed the Dubai title via walkover on Saturday and is among the players affected by the travel delays, along with fellow Russian Andrey Rublev.

"The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with our players, their support teams and relevant local authorities," the governing body said in a statement, adding that those still in Dubai "are being accommodated in the tournament's official hotels.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors... We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow."

The Indian Wells tournament begins on Wednesday, with seeded players receiving first-round byes and not scheduled to compete until later in the week.

Medvedev is seeded 11th at Indian Wells, while Rublev is seeded 17th for the Masters 1000 event in California.