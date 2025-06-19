ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev advance in Halle

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Marcos Giron in the first round Wednesday at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany. Overpowering Giron with his serve, Zverev had 10 aces and never faced a break point while winning 28 of 34 points on first serve (82 per cent).

11th-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia also defeated France's Quentin Halys 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. With just six unforced errors (compared to 21 for Halys) and three of five break points converted, Medvedev controlled play while winning 60 per cent of points in the match.

Eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia and Alex Michelsen found the winner's circle as well.

HSBC Championships

Second seed Jack Draper of the UK got the best of Australia's Alexei Popyrin, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in Round 2 play in London. The match took 2 hours, 13 minutes and Draper won just 51 per cent of total points. With 14 aces and 33 winners, the World No. 6 outlasted Popyrin in a grueling slugfest.

Fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark rallied to a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mackenzie McDonald. After a slow start, Rune settled in and dominated the stat columns throughout the remainder of the match. The ninth-ranked player in the world had the advantage in winners (30-22), aces (13-3), break points converted (5-2) and net points won (11-6).

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Brandon Nakashima were also winners in Round of 16 action.

-Field Level Media