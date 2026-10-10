Augsburg score after eight seconds, fastest goal in Bundesliga history

AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct 10 : Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer scored after eight seconds of the game against German champions Bayern Munich on Saturday to record the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Fellhauer benefited from a blunder by Bayern keeper Manuer Neuer straight after kickoff to improve the record previously held jointly by Kevin Volland (2014) and Karim Bellarabi who had netted after nine seconds.

The league confirmed the goal was a new record, scored in less than nine seconds of play.

Bayern have lost once in their previous 47 league games and that defeat was to Augsburg in January.