Aussie Day sports American stars and stripes shorts at US Open

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Australian Jason Day, already known for his loud outfits on the golf course, turned heads again on Tuesday when he showed up for U.S. Open practice at Oakmont Country Club sporting a loose-fitting pair of red, white and blue American flag shorts.

To complete the patriotic all-American look, which seemed more suited for a U.S. Fourth of July barbecue than a practice for a men's major, Day wore a quarter-zip jacket that featured a blue and white star-lined collar.

Former world number one Day, who left Nike in early 2024 to join Malbon Golf, had some bold ensembles ready for this year's Masters but said that week he changed his plans after Augusta National requested he dress in a more reserved way.

At the 2024 Masters, Day wore baggy blue pants and a loud sweater vest that featured "No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship" in large block letters across the front when he showed up on the Friday to complete his first round alongside Tiger Woods.

But when the 2015 PGA Championship winner showed up for the second round later that day, the vest was gone and he later said tournament organisers had asked him to remove the garment.