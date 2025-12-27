Logo
Australia 98-6 at lunch, lead by 140 runs in fourth Ashes test
27 Dec 2025 09:42AM
MELBOURNE, Dec 27 : Australia were 98 for six in their second innings at lunch on day two of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, having extended their lead over England to 140 runs.

* Australia lost six wickets ‌in the session for 94 runs after ‌resuming on four for no loss. Number four batter Steve Smith was 16 not out, with all-rounder Cameron Green on six.

* Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for ‍England's hopes of winning a first test in Australia in 15 years. Atkinson had removed nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in the sixth over of the morning.

* Seamers ​Brydon Carse and Josh ‌Tongue, who took 5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece as Australia collapsed in ​a 4-27 burst.

* Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, ⁠bowling the opener for ‌46, before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the ​slips for four.

* Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and ‍number five Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a ⁠miscued pull-shot to fine leg.

* Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 ​after wins in ‌Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Source: Reuters
