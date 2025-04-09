Australia assistant Andreatta appointed Scotland women's coach

Australia assistant Melissa Andreatta has been appointed head coach of the Scotland women's team, the Scottish FA said on Wednesday.

Andreatta will take over from interim head coach Mick McArdle after Scotland suffered their fourth straight loss in the current Women's Nations League campaign on Tuesday - a 6-1 rout by Germany.

Andreatta had played an important role in helping Australia reach the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics and 2023 World Cup, Football Australia said in a statement confirming her departure.

"I'm absolutely delighted," Andreatta said in a statement.

"The ambition is to get Scotland back to consistent qualification and with the squad in a period of transition, this is the perfect opportunity to start building towards that future."