Australia coach says Fowler fit to start Women's Asian Cup

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 : Australia attacker Mary Fowler will be fit to start at the Women's Asian Cup after a long recovery from an ACL injury, coach Joe Montemurro said on Thursday.

The Manchester City winger is one of Australia's most important footballers but has played only 15 minutes for her club since coming back from the serious knee problem.

Having named Fowler in his 26-woman squad for the home Asian Cup, Montemurro was confident she would be ready for their tournament opener against the Philippines in Perth on March 1.

"She's been training fully, and all we're going to do is assess each game and see which is the best line-up to tackle each game," he told a press conference in Sydney.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Mary could feature from the start. Mary could come in the last 20 minutes. We'll just assess each game as it goes."

Montemurro said Fowler deserved praise for being cautious about managing her fitness with her club.

"Even to say to the City staff, ‘Look, I just want a little bit more time, I just want to get it right’, I think shows a lot of maturity. So she’s coming in really excited."

Fan-favourite Fowler was instrumental in the Matildas' run to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals on home soil, and local crowds will hope the 23-year-old can help the 2010 champions win a second title in the continental showpiece.

In addition to Fowler, Montemurro also has captain Sam Kerr, Australia's most prolific goal-scorer, and experienced winger Caitlin Foord among nine forwards in his squad.

Montemurro said he had not picked players for depth alone and would call on all of his squad during the tournament. He was also not set on any tactical formations, saying flexibility was key.

"You should know me by now. My football’s all over the place, and it’s fluid, and we adapt to the situation," he said.

"But that’s what excites me about the squad. We have adaptability, we have players who can play in multiple positions."

The tournament runs from March 1-21.