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Australia dealt injury blow as Inglis returns home with finger fracture
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Australia dealt injury blow as Inglis returns home with finger fracture

Australia dealt injury blow as Inglis returns home with finger fracture

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 Australia's substitute fielder Australia's Josh Inglis in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

26 Sep 2026 03:59PM
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Sept 26 : Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the final two one-day internationals against South Africa with a fracture to his right index finger, officials confirmed on Saturday.

•    The 31-year-old injured his finger while keeping wicket in South Africa’s 67-run win in the first ODI played in Durban on Thursday.

•    No replacement in the ODI squad has been named, with Alex Carey expected to don the gloves in the second fixture in the series in Johannesburg on Sunday.

•    Inglis is now in a race to be fit for the three-match Test series in South Africa that starts on October 9. 

•    Cricket Australia confirmed Inglis would return to Perth for treatment, "with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to further assessment and progress".  

Source: Reuters
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