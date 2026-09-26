Australia dealt injury blow as Inglis returns home with finger fracture

Sept 26 : Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the final two one-day internationals against South Africa with a fracture to his right index finger, officials confirmed on Saturday.

• The 31-year-old injured his finger while keeping wicket in South Africa’s 67-run win in the first ODI played in Durban on Thursday.

• No replacement in the ODI squad has been named, with Alex Carey expected to don the gloves in the second fixture in the series in Johannesburg on Sunday.

• Inglis is now in a race to be fit for the three-match Test series in South Africa that starts on October 9.

• Cricket Australia confirmed Inglis would return to Perth for treatment, "with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to further assessment and progress".