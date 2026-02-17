Australia defender Miller ruled out of World Cup

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 : Australia defender Lewis Miller has been ruled out of the soccer World Cup after suffering an Achilles injury playing for English club Blackburn, governing body Football Australia said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right back, who was hurt in Blackburn's 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, was instrumental in the Socceroos' qualifying campaign, scoring two goals.

Miller underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months.

"Simply no words. Cruel world we live in," Miller wrote on social media.

"You best believe I'll be back better than before, that's a promise."

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico starts June 11.