Australia dominate England to win T20 World Cup

LONDON, July 5 : Australia crushed England by seven wickets in a one-sided final to land their seventh T20 women's World Cup at a sold-out Lord’s on Sunday.

A sparkling second-wicket century partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield helped Australia chase down a victory target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Having beaten England 16-0 in the multi-format Ashes 18 months ago, Australia comprehensively outplayed their rivals again to claim the trophy.

"That’s the only way in T20 cricket - throw the first punch. We just tried to get the run rate down as fast as possible," said Litchfield, who made 48 off just 35 balls.

"'Moods' made it look easy out there and took the pressure off me and we had an awesome partnership. It’s always lots of fun batting with 'Moods', running hard and getting creative.

"It’s such a cool feeling to contribute and to win the World Cup is incredible."

Mooney was named player of the tournament after her 64 from 49 balls for an Australia side who went through the tournament unbeaten.

"I just tried to make sure we got ahead of the game as early as possible," she said.

"This is an amazing icing on the cake for what has been a pretty amazing tournament for the group."

BELOW-PAR TOTAL

England’s under-par total of 150-4 was built around an unbroken partnership of 80 between captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp.

Sciver-Brunt made 58 from 53 balls, with Kemp striking 44 from 28 including a straight six off Sophie Molineux in the final over but they were starting from too far back after a sluggish start.

Australia reduced England to 39-2 in the first six overs. Lucy Hamilton picked up her first wicket in the World Cup, slanting a delivery across Amy Jones to have England’s opener caught low down by Georgia Voll at gully for six.

Wicketkeeper Mooney took a superb tumbling catch down the leg side off the glove to remove the tournament’s leading run scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge for eight to give Annabel Sutherland her 50th wicket in T20 internationals.

Alice Capsey hit Ash Gardner over deep mid-wicket for six as England tried to break the stranglehold but she was bowled by Molineux, reverse-sweeping, for 23 and Heather Knight was trapped lbw for two by the miserly Kim Garth who took 1-20 from her four overs.

Sciver-Brunt and Kemp upped the ante but the modest target was insufficient to test Australia.

Voll signalled Australia’s intent by hitting the first ball from Charlie Dean to the boundary and although the opener departed next over, dragging on Lauren Bell for nine, Mooney and Litchfield flayed the England attack.

They took out a huge chunk of the target in the first 10 overs, reaching 98-1, and kept their foot to the floor.

Litchfield, who hit two sixes, was bowled by Dean, with Mooney following lbw to Sophie Ecclestone, but Ellyse Perry saw Australia home after being given a life when a catch by Ecclestone was controversially ruled out by the TV umpire.

Victory was confirmed with four wides from a wayward delivery by Ecclestone - a neat summation of England's day.

"They (Australia) have led the way for years," said England coach Charlotte Edwards.

"You have to be at your best to beat them and we weren't, hence why they're lifting the trophy now.

"Although we have missed out today I don't think we should be disheartened. This is a very, very good Australian team who have dominated women's cricket and we're not too far away."