Logo
Logo

Sport

Australia drop Labuschagne from ODI squad for Zimbabwe, S. Africa tour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Australia drop Labuschagne from ODI squad for Zimbabwe, S. Africa tour

Australia drop Labuschagne from ODI squad for Zimbabwe, S. Africa tour

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. caught out by England's Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Ben Stokes REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

01 Sep 2026 07:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY, Sept 1 : Out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the Australia squad for one-day international series in Zimbabwe and South Africa later this month.

• The South African-born batsman has been a stalwart of the Australia ODI team since 2022 and helped them win a sixth World Cup in India three years ago.

• All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head and paceman Josh Hazlewood all return to the squad after missing Australia's most recent ODI outings against Bangladesh.

• Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, which follow a similar number of matches in Zimbabwe.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Uncapped Joel Davies and fellow youngsters Oliver Peake and Cooper Connolly were all included in the squad.

• The tour begins against Zimbabwe in Harare on September 15. Australia also play three tests in South Africa in October.

• Australia will defend their World Cup title in South Africa and Zimbabwe next year.

• Squad: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement