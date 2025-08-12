Australia look to dogs of war in Ellis Park battle against Springboks

JOHANNESBURG :Australia know they will be in for a fierce fight when they face South Africa at Ellis Park in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday, but will have power and experience to call on for the showdown in Johannesburg.

World champions South Africa, who are also Rugby Championship holders, will be favourites in the fixture but Australia, buoyed by a 22-12 victory over the British & Irish Lions last time out, are fired up for the challenge.

They should have the key trio of loose-forward Rob Valetini, lock Will Skelton and prop Taniela Tupou fit for Saturday, while experienced scrumhalf Nic White has postponed his international retirement to answer an SOS and tour.

"You've got the Great Dane, Will Skelton, and then you've got the little Jack Russell (White)," Australia loose forward Tom Hooper told reporters on Tuesday.

"Jack Russell is sometimes a little bit more fiery and he's nipping at the heels of those boys. He loves not taking a backward step. And whoever's picked in that gold jersey, that's the kind of spirit that we want to play with going forward. You can see it inspires a 23 on the field.

"We've got to make sure that the 23 blokes (in the match-day squad) are looking after each other and we can't take a backwards step."

South Africa have powerful forwards, even if they are using their electric backs more and more these days, and the giant Skelton will be a big boost in standing up to the physical challenge.

"Anyone who's picked in the jersey alongside him will follow him into battle, that's for sure," Hooper added. "He's an enforcer. That's what he's been doing for a long time.

"For want of a better word, he loves being that grub. He loves taking it to teams physically. Making the gentlemen's game a little bit more exciting. We love playing with him. He's just a physical presence."