Australia not planning tour match before India test series, coach says

MELBOURNE, Aug 5 : Australia will again opt for a training camp ahead of the five-test tour of India rather than play a traditional warmup match before attempting to end a 22-year wait for a test series victory on the subcontinent.

Australia also chose not to play a tour match before the 2023 series, instead training on specially-prepared, spin-friendly pitches in Bengaluru before the opening test.

The decision drew scrutiny after India won the Nagpur opener by an innings and 132 runs, setting the tone for a 2-1 series victory that allowed the hosts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Head coach Andrew McDonald said Australia would scout a location to immerse themselves in conditions similar to India before the series opener in Nagpur starting January, 21.

"We've got a couple of options there," he told Cricket Australia website Cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

"We have gone to the UAE previously and we have also gone into India last time into Bengaluru, so we're just working through what that would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals."

Australia has not won a test series in India since 2004, when Adam Gilchrist's side triumphed 2-1.

Australia have a gruelling schedule before they arrive in India, with a two-test home series starting against Bangladesh in Darwin next week followed by a three-test tour of South Africa in October and another four-test home series against New Zealand from December 9.

Fast bowler Michael Neser has been ruled out of the Bengaluru series with a calf strain suffered at training in Brisbane but McDonald said wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected be available after recovering from a back spasm.