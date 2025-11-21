Australia rock England with pace in fiery first Ashes session

PERTH :Australia got their Ashes defence off to the perfect start on Friday with frontline quick Mitchell Starc scorching England's top order by claiming three wickets before lunch on day one in Perth, reducing the visitors to 105-4.

The hosts, who have held the coveted urn since 2017-18, entered the contest with a pace attack depleted by injuries to captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, but Starc (3-24) shouldered the additional burden with ease.

England, who won the toss, opted for all-out pace on a deck known for assisting seamers, favouring Brydon Carse over spinner Shoaib Bashir, while Australia selected two debutants in fast bowler Brendan Doggett and opener Jake Weatherald.

Starc served up searing pace in the first over to tempt Zak Crawley into an off-drive with a 144 kph delivery angled across the body and edged to Usman Khawaja at first slip for a six-ball duck.

Starc followed that up with a full inswinger in the seventh over to trap Ben Duckett (21) leg-before.

The 35-year-old then earned his 100th Ashes wicket by squaring up a nervy Joe Root with a ball that found Marnus Labuschagne at third slip before the England batter had got off the mark.

All-rounder Cameron Green, fit after recovering from a back injury which had held him back from bowling in tests since March 2024, also joined the act by having Ollie Pope adjudged lbw for 46.

England batsman Harry Brook (28) and skipper Ben Stokes (four) were both unbeaten at the break.