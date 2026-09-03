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Australian prop Slipper signs up for 17th Super Rugby season
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Australian prop Slipper signs up for 17th Super Rugby season

Australian prop Slipper signs up for 17th Super Rugby season

Rugby Union - Autumn International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 20, 2021 Australia's James Slipper during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

03 Sep 2026 10:15AM
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SYDNEY, Sept 3 : Wallabies prop James Slipper will play a 17th season of Super Rugby next year after signing a contract extension with the ACT Brumbies on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who is already the most capped Super Rugby player with 212 appearances since making his debut for the Queensland Reds in 2010, said he still loved coming to work every day.

"The body still feels good, I'm enjoying my footy and I feel like I've still got plenty to contribute, both on the field and around the group," he said in a news release.

"As long as that's the case, I'm excited to keep pulling on the Brumbies jersey."

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Slipper is also Australia's most-capped international and came out of retirement to make his 154th test appearance against Italy in July when the Wallabies were short of props because of an injury crisis.

The Brumbies finished sixth in the Super Rugby Pacific standings this year and went out of the playoffs at the first hurdle with a humbling 66-12 loss to eventual champions the Wellington Hurricanes.

"Slips is still playing outstanding rugby," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.

"What he brings away from game day is just as important. He's an exceptional leader, he drives standards every day and the knowledge he passes on to our younger players is invaluable."  

Source: Reuters
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