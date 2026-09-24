Australian Rules-Fremantle eye first AFL premiership as Brisbane chase three-peat

PERTH, Sept 24 : Long-suffering Fremantle Dockers supporters have transformed their port city into a sea of purple, decorating homes and shops in club colours as the team prepares to face the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final on Saturday.

The ladder-topping Dockers under coach Justin Longmuir are eyeing their first premiership since joining the competition in 1995, but must overcome a battle-hardened Lions targeting a third successive title.

"I feel a great responsibility to be able to deliver the ultimate success, and we've given ourselves a great chance," Longmuir said ahead of the showpiece at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is expected to attract 100,000 spectators.

An unfamiliar air of expectation lingers over the Western Australia-based team as Fremantle fans flocked in their thousands to the club's final training session, while Perth skyscrapers boldly proclaim the rallying cry 'Wharfie Time'.

Fremantle's finals campaign has not been smooth sailing though, with the club winning only three of its last 12 quarters. Crucially, they weathered the storm in last week's knockout against Sydney Swans by reeling off five unanswered goals to advance to the decider.

Third-ranked Brisbane, in their last knockout, also produced a five-goal fourth quarter to survive a seven-goal onslaught by the Hawthorn Hawks.

Lions coach Chris Fagan will feel relieved to retain talismanic midfielder Lachie Neale, who successfully appealed against a one-week striking ban, but the five-time AFL champions have depth across all lines.

Logan Morris sits on 69 goals this season, second-best in the league, supported by small forwards Kai Lohmann and Charlie Cameron who have booted over 50 apiece.

On-baller Will Ashcroft — a dual Grand Final best-on-ground medallist — and captain Harris Andrews at full-back may have their work cut out quelling the Dockers' dynamic forward transition though.

Fremantle boasts a three-pronged attack of talls Jye Amiss, Patrick Voss and Josh Treacy who, along with ruckman Luke Jackson and goal-sneak Shai Bolton, provide explosive scoring capability.

The Dockers have not played in a Grand Final since their 2013 loss to the Hawks.

"We're obviously in the lucky position that we've done it before," said veteran Lions defender Ryan Lester.

"We can sort of appreciate the fun that you can have, as well as knowing that the ultimate job is to perform on Saturday."

Brisbane may have the pedigree, but the Fremantle faithful will be hoping that hunger trumps experience to reward an entire city that dares to dream.