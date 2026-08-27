Australian Rules-Geelong fined $100,000 for concussion waiver with player

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 : The Australian Football League (AFL) has fined Geelong Cats A$140,000 ($100,500) for failing to notify the league about a variation to a player's contract which waived his legal rights over concussion.

Geelong signed an "informed consent letter" with championship-winning player Jake Kolodjashnij two years ago which included an acknowledgement of the potential risk of playing in the top flight of Australian Rules football.

Kolodjashnij had suffered multiple instances of concussion during his career but was cleared fit to play by an AFL panel and subsequently signed a contract extension to the end of the 2026 season.

Details of the concussion waiver were not made public until reported in Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper earlier this month, triggering widespread criticism.

The AFL commissioned an independent review into the letter which found Geelong had breached its rules by entering an unauthorised variation to Kolodjashnij's contract while failing to lodge the document with the AFL and players' association (AFLPA).

"While the review found no intention to conceal the document or deceive the AFL or AFLPA, the Commission determined the rules were breached and that a significant sanction was warranted," AFL Commissioner Paul Bassat said in a statement on Thursday.

The AFL Commission is the league's executive body.

"All clubs are expected to comply with the rules and processes designed to protect players and the integrity of the game."

AFL Commission chairman Craig Drummond was president of Geelong when the waiver was signed. He recused himself from the review process and apologised earlier this month for mistakes made in handling the consent letter.

Geelong said their focus throughout the process that led to the consent letter was to "provide care and support to the player" and give him agency in the decision-making process around his own playing career.

Kolodjashnij, who has not been selected for Geelong since July, said in a statement three weeks ago that he was healthy and focused on his playing role at the club but was disappointed that his private medical information had been made public.

AFLPA boss James Gallagher said on Thursday Kolodjashnij's wellbeing remained a priority for the players' union.

"We continue to fully support him. Jake should never have been put in this position," he said in a statement.

The issue of repetitive head trauma has triggered lawsuits in numerous sports in recent years.

More than 100 former AFL players are suing the league and AFL clubs in a class action launched in 2023, alleging they suffered injury, loss and damage as a result of concussion during their playing careers.

AFL leadership at the time said the league would be answerable if wrongdoing was established but maintained that it took its duty of care with respect to players very seriously. It also pledged to spend A$25 million to study the long-term effects of concussion and head knocks.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)