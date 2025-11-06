Australia's Carter Gordon returns for Italy test in Udine

Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon will play his first test since the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being named in the starting XV for the Autumn International series clash with Italy in Udine on Saturday.

Gordon has returned to rugby union after a short stint in rugby league and recently signed a contract with the Queensland Reds through to 2028, making him a prospect to represent Australia at the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

He will partner namesake scrumhalf Jake Gordon in what has been a problem position for coach Joe Schmidt in recent times due to injury and players being unavailable for selection. Tane Edmed drops to the bench for this week.

Hooker Matt Faessler will feature for the side for the first time since the British & Irish Lions series in July and packs down with props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams continue in the second row, with Harry Wilson at number eight and Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight the two flankers.

Hunter Paisami and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii are the centre pairing, with Harry Potter and Corey Toole the two wings, the latter for the rested Max Jorgensen. Andrew Kellaway has been named at fullback.

Australia, whose only loss to Italy in 10 previous meetings came last time out in 2022 in a 28-27 defeat in Florence, are looking to bounce back from a 25-7 reversal at the hands of England last weekend.

"The group have rolled up their sleeves and had a solid week of preparation after dusting themselves off from what was a frustrating performance last weekend," Schmidt said.

"We know we’ll need to be better on Saturday against the Azzurri. They'll be well prepared and confident after their highly competitive showing in the Six Nations earlier this year."

Australia team:

15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Corey Toole, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Rob Valetini, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Ryan Lonergan, 22-Tane Edmed, 23-Filipo Daugunu