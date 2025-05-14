Australia's Fraser-McGurk to skip remainder of rescheduled IPL

Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has opted out of the rest of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons" as uncertainty lingers over the participation of other overseas players when the tournament resumes on Saturday.

Several foreign players are deciding on whether to return to the lucrative Twenty20 tournament which restarts after its week-long suspension following the ceasefire between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan over the weekend after days of fighting.

Fifth-placed Delhi Capitals said in a statement they would replace Fraser-McGurk, who has scored 55 runs in six games after being signed for 90 million Indian rupees ($1.06 million), by bringing in Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

Cricket Australia said on Tuesday it was working with the Indian board (BCCI) on security arrangements, with several of their players including pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc pondering their return to the country.

British media reports said English players involved in the league would meet with the Professional Cricketers' Association before taking a call.

Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton is also out, Indian media reported on Wednesday, with the all-rounder selected by England for their white-ball home series against the West Indies from May 29.

The IPL final will be held on June 3, eight days before the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.

($1 = 85.2420 Indian rupees)