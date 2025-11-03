Australia's Head released from T20 squad for red-ball warmup for Ashes

MELBOURNE :Australia batter Travis Head has been released from the T20I squad against India to get some red-ball practice in the Sheffield Shield before the Ashes.

The left-hander scored 28 in Australia's four-wicket win in Melbourne last week but managed only six from four balls in the third T20 in Hobart on Sunday as the hosts slumped to a five-wicket loss.

Head will be available for South Australia's Shield clash against Tasmania next week, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The first Ashes test starts in Perth on November 21.

The T20 series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the fourth match on the Gold Coast on Thursday, with the series-opener in Canberra washed out by rain.