Australia's Irankunda hopes Watford move can boost World Cup chances

MELBOURNE :Australia winger Nestory Irankunda hopes his move to English Championship side Watford can reboot his international career in time for next year's World Cup after being frustrated with his progress at Bayern Munich.

Financial details of the transfer were not made available but British media reported he would sign a four-year deal at Watford.

The teenager's transfer from Adelaide United to the German powerhouse was feted in Australia but he struggled to break through for a Bundesliga debut under Vincent Kompany and was loaned out to Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League.

Irankunda made his Australia debut under former coach Graham Arnold last year but has been overlooked by current boss Tony Popovic in the last three international windows.

"It was a very hard decision (to leave Bayern Munich) but for me, my biggest goal is to play in a World Cup and the 2026 World Cup is just around the corner," the 19-year-old told Sky at London's Heathrow Airport.

"So I have to be playing minutes and I wasn’t playing (in Germany)."

Irankunda, who was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents before moving to Australia as an infant, became the second-youngest player to score for the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifier against Palestine in 2024.

Australia sealed qualification for the World Cup in North America last month with a win over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

On his move to Watford, who finished mid-table last season, Irankunda said it had always been a dream to play in England.

"The Championship's also a world-class league and competition," he said.

"The best thing for me was to go somewhere else.

"I’m excited and very happy with the opportunity I’ve been given and just ready to get started with the team."

Popovic welcomed news of Irankunda's move.

"Hopefully this next move can develop him further, and whether that's an immediate impact with us or not, it gives him a better chance of course," he said.