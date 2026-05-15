Australia's Kerr to depart Chelsea at end of season

LONDON, May 14 : Australia striker Sam Kerr will leave Chelsea when her contract expires at the end of the season, ending a six-and-a-half-year spell in which she became one of the most influential players in the club’s history.

Kerr departs as Chelsea's fourth-highest appearance maker, with 157 games, and has scored 115 goals for the club - one shy of Fran Kirby's all-time record. She won five Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups during a sustained period of domestic success.

"When I reflect on my Chelsea career and doing it for the last time, I just feel happy," Kerr said ahead of her final appearance for the club on Saturday when Chelsea host Manchester United.

"I feel so grateful to have played for this club for six years and won as many trophies as we could."

The Australia captain was twice the WSL Golden Boot winner and finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2023 before a torn ACL sidelined her for 20 months. She returned earlier this season to score her 100th Chelsea goal.

The 32-year-old has 16 goals in 29 appearances this season and became Chelsea's all-time WSL top scorer, with 64 goals, after netting against Leicester City earlier this month.