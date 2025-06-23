Australia's Lee targets LPGA Hall of Fame induction after third major title

Australia's Minjee Lee, who clinched her third major title when she won the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, said her ultimate goal was to complete a career grand slam by winning all five women's majors and entering the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lee, who finished three strokes ahead of Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen to win the $1.8 million tournament, previously won the Evian Championship in 2021 and the U.S. Women's Open in 2022.

“I mean, that is my ultimate goal," the 29-year-old said about completing the career grand slam.

“I really wanted to be in the Hall of Fame, that's why I started golf, and that's why I wanted to be on the LPGA Tour to win a bunch of tournaments and try and get into it," Lee added.

Lee mentioned New Zealand's Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko, who has also won three major championships and was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame last year.

"Seeing Lydia do it, I think it just, I'd really like to get there, but we'll see how we go after this week," she said.

Lee is the fourth Australian golfer with three or more major titles, after Karrie Webb, Peter Thomson and Jan Stephenson.