Australia's Marsh ruled out of T20 World Cup opener with groin injury

Feb 11 : Australia captain Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening game of their Twenty20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday with a groin injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said.

Steve Smith will now join the squad in Sri Lanka as cover, with fellow batsman Travis Head captaining the side at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium and Matthew Renshaw coming into the team.

Marsh sustained a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week and is experiencing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement, the board added.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," CA said in a statement.

Head said at the toss later that Marsh was unlucky to miss out and appeared to play down the seriousness of the injury. He did not give a timeline for his teammate's return.

"Unfortunately Mitchie Marsh has copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one has been willing to massage it out for him," Head joked after winning the toss and opting to bat.

"He's the unfortunate one but the rest (of the side) is the same. It's nice to have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. Strong team and we're looking forward to going well."

Australia are also without fast bowler Pat Cummins, who was ruled out of the event after failing to recover from a niggling back injury. Fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood lost a race to be fit after Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Mitchell Starc has quit the format, leaving them without their top quick bowlers.

The big-hitting Tim David was also ruled out of the first game as he returns from a hamstring strain.

The 2021 champions take on Zimbabwe in their second match on Friday.