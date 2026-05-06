Australia's Smith confident LIV will go on after Saudi pull-out

May 6 : Former world number two Cameron Smith has shrugged off concerns the LIV Golf tour's days are numbered, saying he had been given every assurance it will continue beyond this year despite the loss of Saudi Arabian backing.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has spent more than $5 billion on LIV since its 2022 launch, confirmed last week it will cut funding at the close of the 2026 season, leaving the circuit scrambling for new backers.

Smith, who captains the all-Australian Ripper GC outfit, signed up early for a reported $100 million and has earned about $50 million in prize money from the team-based tour.

The 2022 British Open winner told reporters he had received every assurance that the tour would continue next year, without elaborating.

"I promise you will hear it first from someone else, rather than me," he said.

"I know the team are working hard behind the scenes and they're doing everything they can for us.

"So I am excited, I know (LIV Golf chief executive) Scott O'Neil is really excited for the progress and challenge in the coming months."

O'Neil told a press conference ahead of the Virginia event in Washington, D.C. that he was confident of support from new sponsors and investors.

"I had about a dozen inbound calls this weekend from potential investors," O’Neil said on Tuesday.

"It was a split between private equity, family office and then your traditional high net worth guys who invest in sports and sports teams. So that has been really positive."

O'Neil stopped short of confirming whether PIF would honour player contracts past 2026.

"I mean, they own the majority of the business now, and they've agreed to fund through the season, as they said. Nothing there has changed," he said.

Smith's form has plunged at the majors over the last two years, the 32-year-old missing the cut at all four in 2025.

He said that was just not good enough and he was making changes to turn his form around.

"I can promise you, the fire is in the belly, it's just a matter of time. I don't think time is running out on my major career by any means," he added.